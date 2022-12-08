CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said juveniles robbed two Allsup’s stores. One is even accused of attacking a clerk early Thursday morning.

The first call was about a pair of juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the Allsup’s on Prince Street. One of them allegedly shot at a dog who had started barking at them.

The second call was from the area of 14th and Norris where a person reported gunshots.

Officers were led to the Allsup’s there where a clerk reported two juveniles had stolen alcohol as well.

The last call was about a robbery at the Allsup’s on Mitchell Street where a juvenile male had reportedly taken two, 12-packs of alcohol.

The clerk tried to stop one of the boys as he was leaving, and the boy hit him with one of the cases of beer. The other boy allegedly pulled a gun on the clerk and told him to let his brother go.

Police are working to pull security video to identify the young robbers.