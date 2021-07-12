Clovis Aquatic Center vandals cause thousands of dollars worth of damage

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Aquatic Center was vandalized on Sunday morning and now police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding leads in the investigation. The vandals gained access sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday night.

With no definite number, the total in damages could range between $10,000 to $15,000. Items that were damaged by the vandals from being thrown into the pool or broken range from air fans, a pool vacuum, chairs, glass, the ceiling, and several other pieces of pool equipment not meant for the water.

For those who work there, like supervisor Brock Smith, this attack meant more than just closing the pool down for a few days – it felt like more of an attack on the community. “You know, we are open to the public and we want to be open to the public but we can’t because people are coming and destroying everything in here we want people to appreciate this facility.”

The city is now looking into placing new security measures like a new alarm system and more cameras, something that was not there before according to Clovis Parks and Rec director, Russel Hooper. “Unfortunately, I don’t think there is a good way to prevent this from happening outside of having armed security on the premises. We do have cameras but unfortunately, that’s after the fact. We need to get different alarms that’s something for our purposes and processes and that’s what we are in the process of doing,” Hooper said.



This is the second time vandals got into the center in a month. On June 18, a window was broken out to the aquatic center and someone gained entry and threw multiple items into the pool.

The pool will reopen on Wednesday. Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. there to contact them.