Clovis Animal Control officer charged with raping 13-year-old girl

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local animal control officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. According to Clovis Police, the girl told investigators she met 21-year-old Antonio Cardenas on Snapchat. She said he convinced her to meet in person and took her back to his home, across the street from a police department, where police say he raped her.

Cardenas worked for the City of Clovis Animal Control Department. Police also say Cardenas was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

According to Clovis Police, Cardenas was charged with: criminal sexual penetration of a minor with force, a 2nd-degree felony; criminal sexual penetration of a minor, a 4th-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a 4th-degree felony.