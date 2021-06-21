WATCH NOW: Closing arguments set to begin Monday in Leland Hust trial

Note: Stream may contain graphic and disturbing content regarding the case. Stream may also cut in and out due to connectivity issues.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Closing arguments in the Leland Hust trial are expected to begin Monday. Hust is accused of raping and killing 6-year-old Ariana Jade Romero in Rio Rancho in 2018. Following closing arguments, the jury will begin their deliberation.

Monday will be day eight of the trial. Last week, the girl’s mother Stephanie Romeo, was the first to testify. She recalled the moment she found her daughter’s body. Ariana’s body was found in August 2018, naked from the waist down and bloody in the Rio Rancho home she shared with her mother, Hust and at least six other people.

An autopsy showed she had been strangled. Wednesday in court prosecutors showed the girl’s lifeless body when police arrived. Hust got emotional when they described the scene.

Rio Rancho police took DNA from everyone in the home at the time. Hust, who was 21, was then arrested after police say DNA found on the girl’s body matched his. They say he was also the last person to see the girl alive.