Closing arguments held in trial of Darian Bashir, accused of murdering UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of the man accused of murdering a UNM baseball player is now in the hands of the jury after closing arguments on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The jury saw surveillance video of a man prosecutors identify as Darian Bashir, shooting and killing Jackson Weller in 2019.

Prosecutors say he shot Weller because he got into an argument with his friends. However, Bashir told jurors on Monday that he felt threatened and claims Weller approached him first.

Bashir is charged with first-degree murder.