Clean-up takes place following downtown Albuquerque riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The clean-up process has started in downtown Albuquerque Monday morning following a riot that happened overnight. City crews are now cleaning up 3rd Street and Central where some businesses had their windows smashed and others were tagged with graffiti. The historic KiMo Theatre was one of the buildings targeted by rioters following what began as a peaceful protest in honor of Minneapolis’ George Floyd who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that Monday morning the public is urged to avoid the downtown area, specifically between Copper and Silver and 1st and 8th Street as crews are at the location. APD reports that property damage in the area included broken windows, some looting, and small fires.

A KRQE News 13 crew at the scene Monday morning reports the smell of smoke still lingered in the air following the fires set by rioters as well as the smoke canisters set off by police to disperse the crowd.

Related Coverage: