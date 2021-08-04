Civilian found guilty of sexual abuse in incident on Kirtland AFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old man was found guilty of sexual abuse in an incident on Kirtland Air Force Base. According to the indictment and other court records, on the evening of June 15, 2019, Zechariah Freemen, a civilian, attended a gathering at a house on base, where the victim was also present.

According to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice District of New Mexico, early the next morning, Freeman sexually abused the victim while she was physically incapable of declining or communicating her unwillingness to participate.

Freeman faces up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and restitution. Freeman will be required to register as a sex offender. Freemen will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled yet.

The United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Letitia Simms and Sarah Mease are prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.