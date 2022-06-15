ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with other city officials held a news conference Wednesday. Officials talked on the Metro Crime Initiative that will focus on gun violence, domestic violence and the fentanyl problems sweeping through the city. The full conference can be seen in the video above.

In a May 19th news conference highlighting recent homicide arrests Keller said the city would be reconvening the initiative again in 2022. “The Metro Crime Initiative has moved the needle in a number of fronts in the criminal justice system, but there’s a lot further to go,” Keller said. “With a 60 day legislative session coming in the fall, this summer is really when we have to get to work.”

As fentanyl issues continue in the city, lawmakers and police are looking to solutions after an Albuquerque beauty shop owner was recently arrested in an undercover operation. Agents seized approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills in total, along with $20,000 in cash, 10 pounds of cannabis, some amount of heroin, handgun parts and ammunition.