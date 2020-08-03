City of Albuquerque addresses constant crime problems at Los Altos Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret Los Altos Park has its fair share of problems. Just Sunday night, a man was killed there after police say he was intentionally run over.

That’s why the city is hoping the upcoming multi-million dollar renovations will finally be the answer. “Lighting, fences, cameras, and design elements to reduce the homeless on the park and increase security of the park,” says Parks and Rec. Director, Dave Simon.

Just last month, a seven-year-old boy was shot in the head and left injured, after getting caught in the middle of a confrontation at the skate park. If it’s not a shooting or death, it’s the homeless camps that constantly pop up as soon as the city takes them down.

That’s why Albuquerque Police say they are actively working closely with the Parks and Rec. Dept. to make sure there’s always some sort of security or police presence in the area. “The new commander of the NE is putting that together and we’ll just put a lot of physical presence into that area and make sure we’re deterring any crime in that area,” says Gilbert Gallegos with APD.

APD says that a tactical plan will include police officers in marked vehicles and undercover units. They also want more cameras to help catch anything they might miss.

Police say they are still working on the exact details of the tactical plan and will have it completed by this week. The city says the $10 million renovations to the park will be completed in about two years which will also include a new office for police and security officers near the softball field.

