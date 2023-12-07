ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A City of Alamogordo employee is facing a murder charge for shooting and killing a fellow employee in September, according to court documents.

Logan Jacobs, 33, and Joe Romo, 42, worked together at the City of Alamogordo Parks and Recreation Department. Jacobs admitted to shooting Romo multiple times at Hang Gliders Park, where the two met to “settle their dispute,” court documents state.

Jacobs said Romo swung at him and hit him in the throat. Jacobs responded by pulling out a 9mm handgun and shooting Romo, according to court documents. Witnesses said they saw Romo get out of his vehicle and reportedly hit Jacobs; however, court documents state that there was no indication that Romo hit Jacobs.

Jacobs said he called 911 after the shooting and surrendered to police when they arrived at the park. Romo was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Before the shooting, while at work, Romo reportedly told their supervisor about an altercation that happened earlier that day between him and Jacobs. Surveillance video from the Alamogordo City Yard showed Jacobs and Romo in the parking lot. Romo was heard saying something along the lines of, “Where are we doing this? Let’s go,” court documents state. Jacobs reportedly then pointed in the direction of Hang Gliders Park. The two left the yard and were seen driving in the direction of the park, according to court documents.

Jacobs is charged with first-degree murder, and a motion to hold him behind bars without bond was filed in Otero County 12th District Court on Thursday. He has a detention and preliminary court hearing set for Friday.

Court records show that Jacobs reportedly has a history of threatening people with guns.

In June 2023, Jacobs allegedly got into a verbal altercation with another employee at a softball tournament. The unnamed employee reported that Jacobs reportedly made a statement along the lines of, “It won’t be no fight, I have a gun,” court documents state.

In April 2023, Jacobs reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened another driver during a road rage incident. The police report states that a driver attempted to run Jacobs’ vehicle off the road twice. Jacobs and the other driver parked at a nearby Home Depot and got out of their vehicles, and Jacobs pointed his gun at the other driver. A witness told police that they saw Jacobs point his gun at the other driver and that Jacobs reportedly taunted the other driver. The police report states that Jacobs’ daughter was inside the vehicle at the time. The other driver eventually got back in his car and left the scene before the police arrived. Jacobs was not charged, as it appeared he was acting in self-defense, the police report states.

In February 2023, Jacobs reportedly threatened to shoot his neighbor. According to court documents, Jacobs and his wife moved his truck so they could shine its headlights on their neighbor’s home. Jacobs told police that they did this because his neighbors were being loud and disturbing him, according to the police report.

Jacobs told police that his neighbor came outside to confront him and that the neighbor allegedly began making verbal threats. The neighbor told police that Jacobs made threats towards him, “indicating that he would ‘shoot’ him,” according to the police report. Jacobs and the neighbor returned to their homes and were told to call law enforcement if there were any issues in the future.

