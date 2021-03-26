City bus gets caught in shooting crossfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating a road rage incident Friday afternoon that led to shots fired and a city bus caught in the crossfire. The bus driver was almost hit by a bullet. It happened near the intersection of Broadway and Gibson, near the Church’s Chicken on Broadway.

A family of a nearby business said they rushed inside after hearing gunfire. “All of a sudden, I saw some cars around here and then we just heard some really loud bangs,” said Christina Rosales, who was working at her family’s business when shots were fired.

Around 1:30 p.m., APD said individuals in two cars were shooting at each other during a road rage incident. One individual was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. One of the bullets hit the windshield of an ABQ Ride bus. Glass grazed the driver’s arm. Danny Holcomb, director of the city’s transit department, said the driver shut the doors, told the two passengers on board to duck, and drove away from the area.

“The driver did a fantastic job, I’m very proud of him in keeping his wits. He tried to get out of there, he didn’t know who it was, where the bullets were coming from – but he did his best to get out of there,” Holcomb said. He said in his more than 20 years in transit, he’s never seen anything like this, where bullets hit a city bus.

Holcomb said he talked with the driver and one of the passengers later that afternoon and said they are shaken up but are ok. There is no word yet on if someone has been arrested in this incident.