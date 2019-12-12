City bans Albuquerque business owner from having dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city keeps nailing him for animal cruelty for the way he treats his dogs. It got so bad, they banned him from owning any animals–but it looks like he’s back at it.

Deep Sea Scuba is that man’s business, and that’s where he was popped again for neglecting his dogs. Animal Welfare says it found two dogs locked up outside the building with no water and no shelter.

From the barking to the stench of animal waste, people have been reporting issues with an Albuquerque man’s dogs since last year.

“They leave their dogs in there for at least 12 hours at a time, so those dogs are urinating and pooping in their kennels,” said Andrew Ortiz.

Ortiz lives next door to Enrique Castaneda in the Westgate area near Unser and Tower. KRQE News 13 spoke with him this past summer after he reported his neighbor to the city.

“He wouldn’t do anything so it was just very frustrating,” Ortiz said.

Castaneda was cited for animal cruelty, but that was already his third strike in Albuquerque. He was also charged with animal cruelty last year, and a second time this summer when officers found his dogs malnourished and injured.

Then, in late October, Animal Welfare was called to his business, Deep Blue Scuba on Central Avenue. Someone reported his dogs wouldn’t stop barking and was concerned about their health.

When officers arrived, they found two dogs in a fenced-in area with no water and no shelter. Animal Welfare knocked on the front doors and heard more dogs barking inside.

It just so happens, five days earlier, the city signed an order for “irresponsible owner determination,” meaning Castaneda can’t have any animals in the city.

Animal Welfare said Castaneda will not be able to own any dogs in the city for at least two years. He was enrolled in “responsible pet ownership school,” but never attended.

Animal Welfare says Castaneda moved his dogs to his property in Los Lunas. Back in October, KRQE News 13 exposed the problems there.

Valencia County Animal Control found 33 dogs on his property. Castaneda was cited for animal cruelty, nuisance barking, and failing to get the animals vaccinated.

He claimed he was training the dogs for law enforcement. Valencia County is working to take the dogs away, and is sending animal control officers to his property twice a day to make sure they have food and water.