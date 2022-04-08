NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office made a significant drug bust. The K-9 unit found one kilo of cocaine, one pound of fentanyl pills, and an illegal short-barreled AR-15 with armor-piercing rounds.
The suspect taken into custody was in the U.S. illegally. The sheriff’s office says these types of busts are becoming more prevalent in the community.