NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office reported that, along with the Milan Police Department, announced on Friday that they had seized a substantial amount of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a .45 caliber handgun.

Ryan Tietjen, 49, of Grants was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was served Friday around 6:00 a.m. to search a house on the 1000 block of High Street in Grants, which resulted in the recovery of the drugs.