Cibola Co. inmate charged with stabbing two guards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An inmate at the Cibola County Correction Center is accused of stabbing two guards. A criminal complaint states the guards were trying to take Sergio Baca and another inmate out of a cell last Thursday when Baca stabbed one guard in the chest with a three-inch makeshift blade.

Investigators say Baca then turned to the other officer and stabbed him in the chest and stomach. Baca is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery on a peace officer.

