MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Church Rock pled guilty to one count each of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact, the United States Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, between August 2012 and August 2013, Lathem Eskeets, 30, engaged in a sexual act with an individual who was older than 12 at the time, but younger than 16. During the same time period, Eskeets made sexual contact with a minor victim who was younger than 12 at the time.

Upon his release from prison, Eskeets must register as a sex offender.