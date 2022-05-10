CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chimayo woman is behind bars after she is accused of setting her own house of fire Sunday night. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Kristal Sherwood put a lit candle into a chest of flammable scented oils, which started the fire, then threw a glass at a family member who confronted her.

Police say Sherwood lived in the home with family members. Sherwood’s family says she may have been on drugs and has threatened to burn the house down before, and even once lit a mattress on fire. Sherwood was also wanted in Sandoval County on charges of driving high and fleeing from officers in August.