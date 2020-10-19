Chimayo couple arrested after death of baby

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chimayo couple is facing charges in the death of their infant son. The baby was rushed to Espanola Hospital last week after he was found not breathing. According to court documents, after several interviews the boy’s dad, Steven Serrano, 22, admitted to placing a pillow on the crying baby’s face; the baby later died. Serrano is now charged with intentional child abuse. The boy’s mother 19-year-old Athena Savell was also arrested.
