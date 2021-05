ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old boy is facing more charges. Joshua Vigil was arrested in January after investigators say he molested the son of a friend.

The Attorney General says investigators discovered Vigil had recorded video of the incidents and uploaded them to the internet. Vigil who was facing 17 charges, has since been indicted on four more including manufacturing child pornography. He remains behind bars until trial.