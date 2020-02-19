Child rapist requests sentence reduction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted child rapist was back in court asking a judge to reconsider his sentence. In 2002, Jesse Lente was convicted on 26 counts and sentenced to 236 years in prison.

The case went to the Supreme Court and Lente is currently serving 162 years. He has served 19 so far.

In court on Wednesday, the defense asked Judge Cindy Leos to shorten his time to 18-years so Lente can take care of his dying mother. The defense also asked for a furlough if she won’t shorten the sentence. Judge Leos plans to issue her ruling later this week.