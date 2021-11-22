Child predator receives 57-year prison sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child predator was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Monday. Jordan Padilla was arrested last year after his girlfriend found child porn on his tablet and called the police. Investigators say it included Padilla himself sexually assaulting a girl between 3- and 5-years-old.

Padilla was convicted of child abuse, rape and possessing and manufacturing child pornography. After sentencing, 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos also ordered him to pay restitution to his victims. “It is a life sentence, not only for the children depicted in these videos but for the family members that love and care about them. That these children will never have a normal life,” said Judge Leos.

The Attorney General’s Office says one of the abused children remains unidentified and they are still looking for tips in the case. According to a news release from the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Caitlin L. Dillon and Mark Probasco.