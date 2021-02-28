Child murder case moved from Sandoval to Valencia County

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a man charged with raping and killing a 6-year-old girl will be delayed and moved to a different venue. Leland Hust is accused of the crime against Ariana “Jade” Romero in Rio Rancho back in 2018.

Online court records show the trial that was previously set for this month in Sandoval County has been moved to the Valencia County courthouse in Los Lunas. Jury selection happening in early June.

The defense attorney back in December filed a motion to change venues, claiming Hust would not get a fair trial in Sandoval County because previous local news coverage would give potential Sandoval County jurors a bias against him.