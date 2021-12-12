Child killed in hit-and-run near River of Lights

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child was killed in a hit-and-run on Central, west of Tingley Sunday night, according to an Albuquerque Police spokesperson. APD said an off-road type vehicle ran a red light and hit a man and his child around 8:30 p.m., then continued driving west on Central Avenue.

Police said the child died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near the Botanic Garden where the popular River of Lights is happening.

