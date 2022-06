ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say the child seen on surveillance footage being chased by adults is actually a 31-year-old woman. They say Sheriann Flores was arrested early Friday for two felony warrants and drug possession.

Police say witnesses identified Flores as the person in the video. She is also believed to have been involved in attempted car theft and an assault against a teenager.