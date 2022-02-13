NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say was driving illegal immigrants to various jobs. Around five Saturday night, deputies attempted to pull over 53-year-old Jesus Peña for speeding when they say he refused to stop for more than three miles.

Once he did stop, they say he appeared nervous and deputies found six people in the back of a van. Deputies found out Peña was driving the migrants to jobs each day. They also found cocaine on him.

Peña has been charged with seven counts of human trafficking, cocaine possession, and speeding.