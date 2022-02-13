NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say was driving illegal immigrants to various jobs. Around five Saturday night, deputies attempted to pull over 53-year-old Jesus Peña for speeding when they say he refused to stop for more than three miles.
Story continues below
- News: Officer stable after being shot near Sedillo Hill, suspects at large
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico February 11 – February 17
- COVID: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 10 de Febrero 2022
- Crime: Man who beat, raped, held girlfriend captive sentenced to 24 years
Once he did stop, they say he appeared nervous and deputies found six people in the back of a van. Deputies found out Peña was driving the migrants to jobs each day. They also found cocaine on him.
Peña has been charged with seven counts of human trafficking, cocaine possession, and speeding.