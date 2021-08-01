Chaves County lieutenant arrested for DWI

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaves County lieutenant has been arrested for suspected drunk driving. Lieutenant Joel Ramirez was reportedly traveling from Artesia on 285 South in the wrong lane of traffic and was pulled over near Ojibwa just before 2:00 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Herrington, in a Facebook post, says he wants to be transparent about what happened and says he requested Roswell Police go to the scene to perform the field sobriety tests. Lieutenant Ramirez was arrested for DWI, refused all tests, and was taken to the Chaves County Detention Center.

News 13 reached out to the sheriff for more information and if Ramirez has been put on leave but have not heard back.