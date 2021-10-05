Chaves County inmate back in custody after escaping from detention center

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate who escaped from the Chaves County Detention Center through the ceiling has been captured and is back in custody following a six-and-a-half-hour standoff. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office reported Daniel Cobos, who is considered to be dangerous, escaped from the facility late Sunday night.

Cobos, who has drug and armed robbery charges reportedly entered an unlocked bathroom and crawled through a small hole in the ceiling of the detention center. From the ceiling, he was able to make his way outside and slip through a gap in the fence.

Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports he was located by deputies at a home on Portales Road north of Roswell. According to a Facebook post by CCSO, deputies surrounded the house as Cobos tried to sneak out the back door.

Authorities state that deputies gave Cobos and a female commands to show their hands however, Cobos ran back inside the house which was then secured by deputies as New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department also responded to the scene. Authorities report that Cobos was seen running on the roof of the house with a knife, however, after the SWAT Team deployed multiple gas canisters, they were able to enter the residence and located Cobos hiding in a room under a blanket.

The Sheriff’s Office states a gun was located near Cobos who refused to obey commands and was tased before being taken into custody.