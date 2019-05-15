Chaves County deputy arrests suspected drug dealer

An alert Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy took a suspected drug dealer off the streets.

The deputy noticed the car’s tire was about to fall off as it was driving down the road. When he tried to pull it over, the driver fled.

He eventually backed his car into a driveway, hitting a water spout and fled on foot, throwing several baggies of drugs along the way.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Chavez, is now facing not only drug charges, but aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.