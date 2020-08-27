Chaves County Deputies on the lookout for man reportedly harassing women

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a man who has been harassing women. The Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from women using the Cielo track to exercise. They say the person drives a black car. They’re trying to get the license plate number. Victims say the person is usually in the area between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office
