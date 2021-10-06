Chaves Co. deputies arrest sex offender from Indiana

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A violent sex offender from Indiana has been found living in New Mexico. Chaves County deputies say they were contacted by U.S. marshals who told them Alan Beck had ties to Roswell. Deputies found him at a home on South Michigan, living with his brother.

According to the criminal complaint, Beck was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl and is on lifelong probation. Beck was required to register as a sex offender and check in every 90 days but never did. It’s unclear how long he’s been in New Mexico but officials believe it was about a year.

