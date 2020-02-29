Chase, shootout along I-40 through western New Mexico and Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A multi-state chase and shootout happened on I-40 Friday, as New Mexico State Police and Arizona Troopers tried to catch two murder suspects.

NMSP started the chase in New Mexico on I-40 outside of Gallup and Arizona Troopers took over once a 37-year-old man and 25-year-old woman crossed state lines. Investigators say the suspects started shooting at troopers and those troopers fired back disabling the stolen white pickup the two were in near Holbrook, Arizona.

The suspects have not been identified but are believed to be wanted for a murder in Los Angeles, California. The interstate was shut down but is now back open.

NMSP did not get back to KRQE News 13 when asked how officers encountered the suspects in the first place.