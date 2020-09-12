Chase leads to multiple crashes, arrest near Coal and I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a chase that drew a massive police presence to a neighborhood near the University of New Mexico.
Albuquerque Police say it started when a suspect in an aggravated battery took off in a car, driving the wrong way and causing several crashes before trying to flee on foot.
“I was walking towards Lead and saw a car going the wrong way down Lead; not going very fast or anything. It had definitely already been crashed, is what it looked like; it was all scrunched up,” said one witness.
APD says a sheriff’s office K-9 ultimately got him into custody at Coal and Spruce near Roosevelt Park. Police have not released his identity.
