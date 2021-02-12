Charges refiled for 1 accused in Santa Fe obelisk toppling

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against one of the protesters accused in the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk destruction case has been refiled. Sean Sunderland had his charges dropped after the officer on the case failed to show up for a court hearing; That officer says he never received a subpoena.

Friday, Santa Fe Police announced the officer has filed a notice of dismissal in Magistrate Court and refiled charges for trespassing and resisting arrest in Municipal Court. On Oct. 12, 2020, a crowd of protesters toppled the controversial structure built to honor Civil War-era soldiers who fought Native Americans. At least five others are still facing charges relating to the toppling of the obelisk. Investigators are still working to identify others involved.