Charges refiled against Santa Fe teen accused of murder

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against the Santa Fe teen accused of murdering a man from Michigan have been refiled.

Police say Richard Milan was traveling from California to Michigan last year when he stopped to visit family in Santa Fe. They say he took his dog for a walk when he got into an argument with a group of teens.

That’s when then 17-year-old Zachary Gutierrez is accused of shooting him to death. Back in November, the District Attorney said his office dropped the charge because it could not meet the deadline for a grand jury indictment. Late last month, they were refiled.