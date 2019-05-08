Charges refiled against Albuquerque couple accused in daughter’s death

An Albuquerque couple is now facing charges again months after the death of their daughter.

Monique Romero and David Zuber made headlines in January after police found their 1-year-old daughter’s body was buried in a Northeast Heights backyard. Her parents claim the girl had drowned in the bathtub.

They were arrested, but the charges were dropped and they were released. At the time, prosecutors had vowed to refile charges. Now, they are each charged with one count of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death.

Zuber is also charged with tampering with evidence.

