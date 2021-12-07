Charges pile up against man police say was found twice passed out behind wheel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are piling up against a career criminal as he sits in jail awaiting trial. Julian Candelaria was arrested in October, after APD says he was found passed out in a car in the middle of the intersection at San Pedro and Southern, then fled from officers.

In light of Candelaria’s long history of arrests and failure to follow the court’s rules, a judge ruled to keep him locked up until trial. Now he is facing even more charges for an incident just days later near Gibson and Broadway.

That’s where police say he crashed into a fence and again, they found him passed out. When officers woke him up and tried to detain him, they say he drove away. Candelaria has also been arrested six times in four years on car theft charges.