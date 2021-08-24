Charges for repeat offender dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who’s been in and out of jail is back out after his latest charges were dismissed. Clayton Eaton was in court Tuesday for his arrest for allegedly swinging a knife at a Del Taco manager on August 10. His criminal history includes trespassing, shoplifting and aggravated assault including one at an AutoZone in November where he served only a few months behind bars.

In the Del Taco case, prosecutors said the victim wasn’t cooperating even though she served a subpoena. So they could not move forward. “We did speak with the victim yesterday. She did once again not provide with an email address and was rather short with our office about participating in this case and we reached out to her today via text and phone without any success,” said prosecutor Bryan Nickerson.

The judge ordered the case be dismissed without prejudice meaning prosecutors can re-file it.