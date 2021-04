ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminal charges have been filed in a crash that killed a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old. Investigators say 33-year-old John Ensor was drunk Sunday when he tried to pass a vehicle on Highway 2, south of Roswell.

They say Ensor’s car collided head-on with the teen’s car. The girls were trapped inside when the vehicle caught fire. Police also found a syringe containing either fentanyl or meth inside the vehicle. Ensor’s charges include vehicular homicide and drug possession.