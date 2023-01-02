CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night. Officers were sent just before 9:30 p.m. to the area of Wilmington and Northglen streets on reports of gunshots.
They say 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs of Littlefield, Texas called police saying he had fired in self-defense. They found 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Downs has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.