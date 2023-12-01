EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office arrested George Robert Cosper for his role in a fatal crash in May 2023. According to investigators, Cosper was driving a truck on U.S. 82 and hit the rear of another truck. That collision caused the victim’s truck to leave the road and rollover.

Melissa Craddock died and her husband was seriously injured in the crash. After an investigation, officials believe Cosper was driving recklessly. He was charged with homicide by vehicle and great bodily harm by motor vehicle.