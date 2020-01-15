Charges filed against Hobbs teen five months after deadly shooting

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen suspected of shooting seven people at a house party nearly five months ago has finally been charged.

Bishop Henderson, 19, is accused of murdering three people — Kristal Avena, Lamar Lee Kane, and Khalil Carter — at a party in Hobbs back in August. Four others were wounded.

Henderson was arrested on battery charges and has remained behind bars. Now, Hobbs police have determined they have enough evidence to charge him with murder.

However, they’re still looking for witnesses who might know more about the crime. If you have any information, call Hobbs police.

