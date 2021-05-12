Charges dropped for suspect in Chamita fatal shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The charges against a man accused in a deadly shooting turned SWAT standoff in Chamita have been dropped. In April, Mario Valdez and his father Andrew were arrested following a March shooting at their home in Chamita, north of Española.

Police say four people were on the Valdez’s property when a fight broke out. The incident was said to be drug related.

Mario is accused of opening fire on the group, killing one and injuring three others inside an SUV. Mario’s first-degree murder charges and all others were dropped by prosecutors who say they were unable to produce enough evidence to make them stick.

However, they can be refiled at a later date. Andrew’s chares are still pending.