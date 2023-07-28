ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a shocking discovery last month when a search warrant led the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to a home in the South Valley, where they found more than 50 neglected pitbulls and a neglected elderly woman inside.

Two brothers, 62-year-old John Lopez, and 55-year-old Mike Lopez were arrested and charged with extreme animal cruelty and abuse of a resident. But Friday, one of those brothers is now a free man, at least for now. “John has now taken the role of more as a witness to the crimes that his brother committed, Mike,” Sgt. Autumn Neas with BCSO said.

Prosecutors dropped John’s charges a few weeks ago saying the evidence does not support a case beyond a reasonable doubt. “Mike was always our primary suspect and our primary offender. Just once we were there and saw how bad it was we felt it was necessary at that time to arrest John as well,” Neas said.

While BCSO says they’re disappointed to see the charges dropped, they’re also not surprised. “After speaking with the DA’s Office numerous times, we do understand the decision to drop those charges for the time being, at least.”

But the case was nolle prosequi so it’s possible charges could be refiled for both the animal cruelty charges or abuse of a resident, who happens to be his own mother. “There is still some investigation being done in this case, especially in regards to the elder abuse, and so there’s always that possibility that charges do get filed against John again in the future,” Neas said.

While John may be off the hook for now, his brother Mike is not. The DA’s Office says they’re moving forward with his charges.