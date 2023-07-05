ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of breaking into Quarter Celtic Brew Pub and causing over $10,000 worth of damage in 2021 will not be spending any time behind bars. 24-year-old Amadeo Jaramillo has had his 18-month maximum sentence suspended, with 18 months of supervised release taking its place.

In the 2021 break-in, Jaramillo allegedly came into the brewpub through a back window, looking for money. When he couldn’t find any, he trashed the building and stole food on his way out.

Earlier this year, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to one charge of non-residential burglary. The state has since dropped the charges of criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.