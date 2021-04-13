Charges dropped for man seen on video running from police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seen on camera running from officers has had his charges dropped. The Albuquerque Police Department says in June of last year, Jonah Bell ran from officers after they found him passed out in his car near Gibson and Girard. It turned out he had an arrest warrant related to a shoplifting case.

Police say he took off and it eventually took a Taser to get him to stop. Bell was charged with aggravated fleeing. Prosecutors say there is not enough evidence to prove he created a danger. On top of that, the investigating officer failed to show up for an interview and a witness refuses to cooperate, so the felony charges were dropped.

The state says he could still face misdemeanor charges.

