ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against an Albuquerque woman caught in a tussle with a deputy in the East Mountains in March after she and her husband were pulled over for a traffic stop. It started when the driver stepped out of the car with papers in his hand. Bernalillo County Deputy Patrick Rael told him to get back into the car but claimed he ignored commands and Rael tazed him.

As the driver was being placed in the back of a patrol car, Rael stuns the driver with the taser. Rael then tried to arrest the driver’s wife, Jalisa Dominguez, who was standing nearby recording the encounter. After a scuffle, Dominguez was arrested as well.

One day after the arrest, the husband’s charges of speeding, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine were dropped. Dominguez was charged with cocaine possession and battery on the deputy which are both felonies. She was also charged with attempted battery and resisting which are misdemeanors.

Monday, the District Attorney’s office also dismissed her case saying it was in the best interest of justice. The misdemeanor charges can still be refiled by the deputy who has been on paid leave while they investigate his use of force.