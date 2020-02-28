Charges dropped against woman accused of murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman charged in deadly shooting over $40 will be free by the end of the day.

Investigators say in May 2018, Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Central.

Thomas was scheduled for a plea hearing in district court but a witness in the case could not be located so Thomas’ charges were dismissed.

