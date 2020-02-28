Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Charges dropped against woman accused of murder

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman charged in deadly shooting over $40 will be free by the end of the day.

Investigators say in May 2018, Latrice Thomas shot and killed Hilarie Humbles at an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Central.

Thomas was scheduled for a plea hearing in district court but a witness in the case could not be located so Thomas’ charges were dismissed.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞