Charges dropped against woman accused of attacking store employee

Crime

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of throwing a puppy to its death from a third-story balcony has had her charges dropped in a different case.

Back in August, Ashley Scott was charged with extreme animal cruelty for allegedly throwing the husky from her downtown apartment. The day before, a worker at Buffalo Exchange reported that Scott attacked her because she refused to buy a jacket from Scott.

On Thursday, the District Attorney dropped the battery charges in that case, saying a witness did not show up to court. In the animal cruelty case, Scott has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

