Charges dropped against Rio Rancho teen accused of opening fire inside high school

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges have been dropped against the teen accused of firing a gun at Cleaveland High School last year.

Joshua Owen was just 16-years-old when police say he brought his parents’ gun to Cleveland High School on Valentine’s Day and fired a shot but did not hit anyone. He was later found incompetent to stand trial and a judge tried to order him into a treatment program.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the state facility that was supposed to take him, said they do not treat minors who are there involuntarily. So with nowhere to send him and therefore no way to help him reach competency, the judge dismissed the charges last month.

Owen has been released from custody with no orders to get treatment. Owen’s parents who are facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor said they knew about their son’s mental health issues months before the shooting and tried to get him help.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss