Charges dropped against man accused of tagging NM GOP headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against the man accused of vandalizing the New Mexico GOP headquarters. Someone was caught on surveillance video spray painting the words ‘still traitors’ on the building near I-25 and Paseo Del Norte earlier this year.

An anonymous tip led police to Cameron Chase McCall who is heavily involved in the Democratic Party. Now, the District Attorney says they cannot positively identify McCall as the man on the video or link the vehicle involved to him.

They also say McCall has a credible alibi witness. The charges can be re-filed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources