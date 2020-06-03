Charges dropped against man accused of tagging NM GOP headquarters

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against the man accused of vandalizing the New Mexico GOP headquarters. Someone was caught on surveillance video spray painting the words ‘still traitors’ on the building near I-25 and Paseo Del Norte earlier this year.

An anonymous tip led police to Cameron Chase McCall who is heavily involved in the Democratic Party. Now, the District Attorney says they cannot positively identify McCall as the man on the video or link the vehicle involved to him.

They also say McCall has a credible alibi witness. The charges can be re-filed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss